Anthony Rizzo, Marcus Stroman back on Yankees' roster for ALCS against Guardians

NEW YORK — (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo is back on the New York Yankees' roster for the AL Championship Series against Cleveland, just over two weeks after fracturing a pair of fingers when hit by a pitch.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman also was added Monday by the Yankees, who dropped first baseman Ben Rice and speedy outfielder Duke Ellis.

Cleveland added right-hander Pedro Avila, giving the Guardians 13 pitchers, and dropped outfielder Angel Martínez.

Rizzo fractured his fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh's Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28.

A three-time All-Star and a 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, the 35-year-old hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 92 games during an injury-wrecked season. Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino on June 16. He batted .380 (8 for 21) after returning from the injured list on Sept. 1.

Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. The 33-year-old slumped to 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four September appearances.

Ellis had one pinch-running appearance in the Division Series against Kansas City and Rice didn't get into a game.

Avila, 27, had a 3.25 ERA in 74 2/3 innings over 50 relief appearances for Cleveland, striking out 73 and walking 30.

In his only Division Series appearance, Martínez grounded out as a pinch-hitter in Game 3.

