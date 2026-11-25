The Big Ten would be a one-bid league if the College Football Playoff opened this week, the result of upset losses by UCLA and Indiana that sent them tumbling down the rankings released Tuesday night.

The Bruins fell five spots to No. 9 and the defending champion Hoosiers dropped six spots to No. 14 — behind conference foes No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 Iowa, who would also be on the outside looking in.

By those standards, the Southeastern Conference’s troubles looked quaint. Yes, Alabama fell three spots to No. 6 — based on a hit it took in strength of schedule after playing Chattanooga of the FCS. But that just reshuffled things — allowing Tennessee, with an identical 9-2 record, to finally move ahead of the Crimson Tide, some five weeks after beating them 26-10.

Georgia and Utah stayed steady in the top two spots, followed by Texas, which moved up two spots and would give the SEC four teams — two with byes — in the projected 12-team bracket.

The Big 12 would have three: BYU stayed steady at No. 10 and Texas Tech moved off the bubble into the No. 11 spot, with the 12th spot going to unranked Boise State — deemed the best in the Group of Six.

No. 7 Miami and No. 8 Wake Forest of the Atlantic Coast Conference rounded out the top 12.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.