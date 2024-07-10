Angel Reese secures 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds as the Sky beat the Dream

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 19 points, Angel Reese secured her 14th straight double-double in the closing seconds to extend a WNBA record and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 78-69 on Wednesday.

Carter forced a jump ball with 1:03 left, with Chicago leading 70-69. Atlanta coach Tanisha Wright was called for a technical foul following the play, but Dana Evans missed her first free throw of the season in 33 attempts.

Chicago took possession and Carter sank a jumper from the free-throw line for a 72-69 lead. After an Atlanta miss, Carter found Reese wide open under the basket for a five-point lead with 25.8 left.

Evans stole an inbounds pass and was fouled with 20.6 left before making two free throws for Chicago. Marina Mabrey blocked an Atlanta shot and quickly passed it to Reese, who was fouled with 6.4 seconds left. Reese got a friendly roll on the first attempt to complete the double-double.

Reese, who passed Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history on Sunday, finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (9-12). Kamilla Cardoso also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was the third time this season that Reese and Cardoso recorded a double-double in the same game — the most by a rookie duo in WNBA history.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for Atlanta (7-14). Haley Jones and Naz Hillmon each scored 12 points. The Dream were without Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada and Aerial Powers.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.