Angel Martinez hits a grand slam as part of a career-best game and Guardians rout Royals 10-2

CLEVELAND — Angel Martinez belted a grand slam and had a career-high four hits, and rookie Chase DeLauter delivered a two-run double to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 10-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Martinez launched a 374-foot shot to right off Steven Cruz in the eighth inning, when the Guardians scored five times to blow open what was a 5-2 game. Rhys Hoskins had a career-best three doubles as Cleveland tied its season high with 16 hits.

Guardians starter Joey Cantillo (1-0) struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on three hits. Matt Festa worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save since July 7, 2022, with Seattle.

DeLauter, who leads all rookies with five homers and 11 RBIs, drove in José Ramírez and David Fry in the first with a drive off the wall against Cole Ragans (0-3). Hoskins followed with a double that made the Guardians’ lead 3-0.

Ragans had been struck on his left thumb by a comebacker from Ramírez, forcing him to exit two batters later after DeLauter’s double. He was charged with three runs in 2/3 of an inning, later being diagnosed with a contusion.

The Royals pulled within 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI double by Bobby Witt Jr., and then added a run in the fifth when Lane Thomas scored on an error by Steven Kwan. Cleveland committed two errors after only making one in its first 12 games.

Ramírez and Juan Brito also had RBI doubles for the Guardians, who are 3-0-1 in series this season.

Kansas City outfielder Tyler Tolbert made his pitching debut with 2/3 scoreless innings.

Up next

Royals: RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.59 ERA) starts Thursday at home against the White Sox.

Guardians: RHP Slade Cecconi (0-1, 5.23 ERA) takes the ball Friday in Atlanta.

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