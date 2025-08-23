American midfielder Gio Reyna leaves Borussia Dortmund for Gladbach

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — (AP) — United States attacking midfielder Gio Reyna is switching Borussias.

The 22-year-old Reyna joined Borussia Mönchengladbach from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, signing a deal through June 2028 with his new club.

“We have been monitoring him for a while now and are convinced that he has the qualities needed to help us on the pitch,” Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus said. “He’s familiar with the Bundesliga and can play at a number of different positions in attack.”

Reyna, who joined Dortmund from New York City FC in 2019, only had a year left on his contract there and didn’t figure highly in coach Niko Kovač’s plans, with his progress impeded by various injuries in recent years.

Reyna was previously considered one of the club’s most promising players but this summer had to watch as his No. 7 jersey was allocated to summer arrival Jobe Bellingham.

A son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and American midfielder Danielle Egan, Reyna in 2020 became at 17 the youngest American to debut in the Bundesliga. Altogether he scored 15 goals in 106 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, while he also spent a largely disappointing half season on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2024.

“Borussia are a fantastic, big club,” Reyna was quoted as saying by his new side. “I’m delighted that the transfer has been able to be completed and am looking forward to getting to know everyone here, as well as tackling the upcoming games together.”

Serie A team Parma was also reportedly interested in signing Reyna, who has eight goals in 32 games for the U.S.

