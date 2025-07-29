All-Pro Trey Hendrickson ends holdout and will report to Bengals, AP source says

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout and will report to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.

The All-Pro defensive end missed the first five days of training camp and accumulated $250,000 in fines. Hendrickson left Cincinnati before the start of camp and was working out in Jacksonville, Florida. The Bengals held position meetings on Tuesday but did not practice.

Hendrickson is seeking a long-term extension with guaranteed money that matches what the league’s top pass rushers are earning. He is scheduled to earn $15.8 million in base salary this season and has a cap number of $18.7 million.

Even though Hendrickson will be in the team complex and attending meetings, it is unlikely he would practice until a new deal is reached.

Hendrickson — who led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season — also did not attend June’s mandatory minicamp, but he did make an appearance during an offseason workout in May to vent his frustrations about negotiations.

“I’m not looking to offend Trey by saying something, and I’m not looking to try to justify where we are. I think we’re in a good spot,” owner Mike Brown said on July 21, the day before Bengals veterans reported to camp. “I hope this thing comes together soon, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

Hendrickson is a valuable part of a defense looking to improve with Al Golden in his first season as coordinator. The Bengals (9-8 last season) finished 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) last season and lost four games in which they scored at least 30 points.

