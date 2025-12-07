Alice Robinson of New Zealand leads World Cup giant slalom after 1st run, Mikaela Shiffrin in mix

MONT-TREMBLANT, Quebec — Alice Robinson of New Zealand leads a World Cup giant slalom after the first run Sunday, with American standout Mikaela Shiffrin in the mix 0.72 seconds behind.

Robinson, the third racer on the course, turned in a precise and powerful run to finish in 1 minute, 7.44 seconds as she chases a third straight win in the discipline. She has a 0.16 second lead over Julia Scheib of Austria heading into the final run later Sunday. American ski racer Nina O'Brien is third, 0.52 seconds back, while Asja Zenere of Italy made a charge from bib No. 22 to climb into fourth.

The 24-year-old Robinson has made herself right at home on North American snow. She won Saturday's GS at Mont-Tremblant after taking the victory in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Nov. 29.

There are six racers all within a second of Robinson, including Shiffrin at No. 6. Shiffrin holds the women's World Cup record for giant slalom wins with 22.

Shiffrin hasn't been on the giant slalom podium since suffering her scary crash in the discipline in November 2024 at Killington, Vermont. She sustained a puncture wound and severe damage to her oblique muscles. She also has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder in the GS because of the crash.

Shiffrin finished sixth in the event Saturday.

Valerie Grenier of Canada, who was third on her home course the day before, didn't finish her first run Sunday.

The next stop for the women's tour is next weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for two downhill races and a super-G.

