Alex Ovechkin is ready for his 21st season in Washington and his first after turning 40

ARLINGTON, Va. — When Alex Ovechkin was asked what he is most looking forward to on opening night this season, his answer was a subtle reminder that the 40-year-old version of the star forward is different than the player who entered the NHL two decades ago.

“Warmups,” he said with a grin. “I hope my kids are going to make it for warmups.”

Ovechkin begins season No. 21 with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night when they host the Boston Bruins. It's hard to imagine 2025-26 being more eventful than 2024-25, when he broke Wayne Gretzky's record and become the league's career leader in goals, but if last season was filled with anticipation — and ultimately celebration — this one may be more about appreciation.

It could be Ovechkin's last in the NHL. He is entering the final season of his contract and hasn't said whether he intends to retire — or even how soon he expects to make a decision.

“I just take day by day,” he said Tuesday. "You have to have fun, you have to enjoy yourself, and try to do it best as you can.”

After passing Gretzky with goal No. 895 late last season, Ovechkin enters 2025-26 with 897.

“He's already looking at 900 — like hopefully that happens (Wednesday) night,” coach Spencer Carbery said before chuckling at the possibility of an opening-night hat trick.

That 900th goal could be the last big milestone for a while. Ovechkin already holds NHL records for power-play goals, 40-goal seasons and 30-goal seasons. Although his game has slowed in some respects, his ability to put the puck in the net remained elite last season, when he scored 44 goals in 65 games.

He became the second-oldest player to produce a 40-goal season. Gordie Howe scored 44 in 1968-69, the season after he turned 40.

“I’m 31 and it’s hard,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “It takes a toll on the body. All of us, we just play as long as we can. He’s the GOAT. He can just keep playing and scoring goals.”

As consistent as Ovechkin has been, his production should not be taken for granted. In many ways, 2024-25 felt like a charmed season for both the Capitals and their Russian star. Washington rose all the way to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and Ovechkin scored on a career-high 18.6% of his shots.

There's plenty of chatter that both team and player might now regress, and with the record chase out of the way, it will be up to the Capitals to keep the intensity level high.

“I think the goal chase was good last year. It energized our team. I think it helped us get through the dog days a bit. It was such a cool moment for the whole organization,” general manager Chris Patrick said. "But I think Alex has always been team first and I think the way he’s handling this season just shows that he’s a team-first guy.”

Ovechkin already had to deal with an injury last month, although the severity was nothing like the broken leg he had in the middle of last season. Carbery says he has noticed no difference in his star's enthusiasm.

When Ovechkin is on one of his scoring binges, it sometimes feels like he could play until he's 50, but nobody is immune to the effects of age. Capitals fans would be wise to savor this season, which could be their final chance to watch the greatest player in franchise history.

“It’s pretty darn impressive, just his mentality and his physical perseverance to keep going and doing what he’s doing, there’s really no words to describe it,” Wilson said. "I don’t think anybody in that room will be talking about playing when they are 40, let alone scoring 44 goals and the broken leg and all that stuff last year. He’s a machine.”

