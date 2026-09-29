Alex Eala 'didn't take lightly' decision to play Asian Games over China Open

NAGOYA, Japan — Alex Eala is prioritizing representing the Philippines at the Asian Games over the WTA Tour for the moment — even if that means risking a fine from the women's tour.

Eala had to withdraw from the China Open in Beijing — a mandatory WTA 1000 event — to compete at the Asian Games. She could be fined $10,000.

“It was a decision I didn’t take lightly,” Eala told SNTV after winning her second-round match at the Asian Games. “Of course it’s difficult to miss out on a 1000, especially Beijing, where I’ve heard so many great things about the tournament and I have yet to go. But I know there will be many chances to go back and I’m really excited to be here, to represent my country and to compete.”

The 18th-ranked Eala beat Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand 6-1, 6-0 on Monday.

Eala took bronze medals in singles and mixed doubles (with partner Francis Alcantara) at the 2023 Asian Games and is a favorite for gold this time.

“I’m as eager as anybody and maybe even a little more,” she said. “I have a lot of will to compete, a lot of will to win.”

Eala upset defending champion Iga Swiatek on Centre Court in the third round of Wimbledon this year and then earned her first WTA Tour title in Washington.

She reached the third round of the U.S. Open.

Eala next faces Joanna Garland of Taiwan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

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