Alcaraz says 'I leave with a smile' after epic US Open loss to Shelton

NEW YORK — At the end, when five riveting sets and one agonizingly tight tiebreak were over — and when the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history had concluded — Ben Shelton was not the only player smiling.

Carlos Alcaraz, the player Shelton had just defeated in an entertaining, spine-tingling marathon, was smiling too.

The dethroned defending champ grinned as he walked to the net to hug Shelton. And he did so again a few minutes later when he stood in a hallway surrounded by reporters, reflecting on a night that seemed to have taken every ounce of his strength to endure.

“I leave the court happy,” Alcaraz said. “I leave the court with a smile. I am proud of myself, how I fought.”

There was probably not a single person in Arthur Ashe Stadium who would have disagreed.

Though many of the thousands of fans who remained until the 3:33 a.m. conclusion – yes, you read that time right – cheered for Shelton, the top-ranked American who now meets compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semis, there were plenty who cheered for Alcaraz, one of the most charismatic players of his or any generation, and one of the most naturally gifted players ever born.

“Ole, Ole Ole Ole,” Alcaraz’s fans chanted, and “Vamos Carlos!” — competing with shouts of “USA, USA” or just “Let’s Go Ben!”

Most importantly, Alcaraz said he was leaving healthy. That had been a real concern going into this U.S. Open after a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

“As I said before the tournament began, my expectation was to go there, compete, play these kind of matches, be healthy,” he said after his 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat.

“I mean it was close, it really was close, so I was disappointed I didn’t get the win in the end, but I’m just happy … physically I was really tired, but I found a way to push myself.”

The Spaniard also had nothing but praise for Shelton, who played the match of his young career to defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

“Shelton played a very complete, very mature match,” Alcaraz said in Spanish. "He knew exactly what to do at every moment. And, physically, he’s a beast. It seemed like he had no weaknesses whatsoever. “

"It was a war,” Shelton said. “Carlos is one of the greatest champions of our sport. It was the most enjoyable match I’ve had in my career, for sure.”

Alcaraz had arrived at the U.S. Open with much uncertainty as to how much of a liability his wrist injury remained.

But he seemed healthy from the start, and said he felt better than expected. In his first four rounds he lost only one set.

“It feels like I’ve been competing the whole time,” he said of his extended break. “I surprise myself the way that I’m feeling, and the way that I’m recovering after every match. I’m just really happy about it,” he had said after advancing to the fourth round, "that I’m able to perform at my best after every match.”

Alcaraz also said he’d be taking more long breaks in the future, since he didn’t need to depend on a rhythm or to play a lot of tournaments. And he was so relaxed, he didn’t even know, after handily defeating Tommy Paul in his fourth-round match, who he’d be facing next. Former U.S. Open champ Andy Roddick, a commentator for ESPN, let him know.

Then came Tuesday's (and Wednesday's) quarterfinals, and Shelton. After Alcaraz won the first, tight set, Shelton started playing out of his mind. He took the next two sets. Alcaraz rallied for the fourth, and then the two traded games in a nerve-wracking fifth.

Among those in the crowd cheering for Alcaraz were Anushka Sancheti and Prajakti Kapde. The two friends, both 28, had traveled to attend together — Sancheti from Atlanta, and Kapde from Raleigh, North Carolina.

The two are Alcaraz supporters, and yet, they'd not only never seen him play in person — they’d never been to a professional tennis match.

They’d bought their tickets not knowing who would be playing. And, somehow, they managed to see not only their favorite player, but their favorite player in a match that will surely be talked about for years to come. Both for the record it broke, and for the incredible fight it featured, between two extraordinary 23-year olds.

“We do understand how historic this is,” Sancheti said.

Added Kapde: “We really can’t believe it!”

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