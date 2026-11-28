Adrian Morejon agreed to a $115 million, five-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday, a record contract for a relief pitcher.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes a $15 million signing bonus, was subject to a successful physical.

Morejon's deal is for the most dollars given to a relief pitcher, topping Edwin Díaz's $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets that was to have covered 2023-27 but was cut short when the closer opted out after the 2025 season.

Morejon's $31 million average salary tied for second-highest among relievers, matching Díaz in his $93 million, three-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Bednar's $23.15 million in his one-year deal with the New York Yankees for 2026 is the high.

Morejon's agreement was first reported by ESPN.

A left-hander who turns 28 in February, Morejon turned down a $23.15 million qualifying from the San Diego Padres, who will receive compensation with an extra pick in next year's amateur draft. Toronto will lose its second- and fifth-highest selections.

An All-Star in 2025, Morejon served as a setup man for Mason Miller in San Diego.

Morejon struck out 107 in 86 innings this year while walking 26 and allowing 65 hits. He went 9-3 with a 2.86 ERA.

Morejon set career highs for velocity, averaging 99.3 mph with his four-seam fastball and 99.5 mph with his sinker. He threw sinkers on 47.5% of his pitches, while mixing in 14.3% four-seamers, 23.1% changeups and 15.2% sliders.

After slumping to last in the AL East this season, one year after reaching World Series Game 7, Toronto also agreed to an $80 million, five-year contract with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira that was announced Friday and has a pending $34.5 million, two-year contract with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

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