Adams says no word from Pierce since Raiders coach appeared to like trade talk on social media

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Davante Adams said on his weekly spot on the “Up and Adams Show” that he hadn't heard from Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce since a screenshot appeared of Pierce appearing to like a social media post about possibly trading the Raiders star wide receiver.

Sports Illustrated writer Michael Fabiano posted on Instagram: "Don't be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders."

"I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that," Davante Adams told host Kay Adams. "But there's been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing. It's kind of like the weekly, 'What's up with Tae?' thing. There's always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day 17 (his uniform number) doesn't create any of it, so people can say what they want."

NFL Network reported Adams requested that the Raiders trade him, and ESPN reported that the club has notified other teams it might be interested in dealing the receiver.

Adams' name regularly comes up in trade rumors because his salary cap hit rises dramatically next year, and there is a question of whether the Raiders might want to acquire assets for a potential rebuild.

The trade talk “gets annoying for sure,” Davante Adams said on the show. “I'm one of those players that people like to talk about one way or the other.”

A hamstring injury kept Adams out of Sunday's 20-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Pierce said Monday he didn't have an update on whether the receiver would be back for Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos, and Adams said on the show he didn't know if he would be ready.

