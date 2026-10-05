Ace Chris Sale is fully rested for Game 3 against Dodgers, giving Braves their 'best-case scenario'

ATLANTA — Walt Weiss heard what he described as "screaming" from those who criticized his decision to have Ray Kerr open a bullpen game for the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The critics thought Weiss should have started Chris Sale in Game 2 so the ace left-hander might also be an option if a Game 5 is necessary.

A Game 2 start on Sunday would have been normal rest for most pitchers, but the 37-year-old Sale has thrived this season when given extra rest. Also, Sale recorded the final four outs as a reliever in Thursday night's 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies to clinch the NL Wild Card Series.

Weiss acknowledged on Monday "it's satisfying" that his decision to use his bullpen worked out so well in the Braves' 3-2 Game 2 win that evened the best-of-five series 1-1.

“In the end, yeah, as we sit here today, it’s the best-case scenario that we could possibly have,” Weiss said. “Now we win the game, we win the bullpen game, and now we have a fresh Chris Sale ready to go.”

Sale is expected to start Game 3 on Tuesday night against Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 2025 World Series MVP.

Sale was 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA in the regular season. He said Monday he told Weiss he could start on Sunday.

“I told him I was available,” Sale said. “I felt confident in my ability to go out there and be able to perform at a high level. I really felt confident in myself in starting Game 2. I reiterated that plenty of times to them. Again, this is a team game. This isn’t about me, this isn’t about one guy.”

Full strength Sale vs. diminished Sale

Weiss agreed Sale could have been good by most pitchers' standards on normal rest. The manager said he preferred a fully rested Sale.

“If you have Sale in Game 2 and Game 5, as people were screaming about, we saw it as you’re getting a diminished Chris Sale twice at that point,” Weiss said. “We wanted to get a full-strength Chris Sale, and that’s Game 3.”

Weiss left open the possibility Sale could pitch in relief if there is a Game 5.

Respect from the Dodgers

Kerr threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings and right-hander Didier Fuentes gave up one run in 3 2/3 innings before closer Raisel Iglesias earned his second save.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a good bullpen out there,” Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas said. “They’re throwing the ball really well. They got guys with big arms, and they know how to use them. So you’ve got to give credit to the opposition, too.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the back-to-back bullpen games by the Braves "showed that they’re going to use any pitcher, try to get every matchup possible. Obviously them pushing Fuentes to almost four innings ... shows they’re going to ride certain guys, and obviously they use their bullpen accordingly.”

Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle is expected to start Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Depleted rotation put relievers in spotlight

Led by Kerr, Atlanta's six relievers combined to allow six hits and two runs.

“We took a lot of shots at how we approached that game, but in the end it all worked out,” Weiss said, adding the bullpen has been the team's most consistent strength as the Braves faced a long series of injuries that left the rotation depleted.

Left-hander Martín Pérez was expected to be part of the postseason rotation before landing on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 24 with lower back inflammation. The Braves also have lost starting pitchers Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, Bryce Elder and Hurston Waldrep this season.

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