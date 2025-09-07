Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TD passes in his Steelers debut, leads 34-32 comeback win over Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes in his Steelers debut, including two in a 50-second span in the second half, and Chris Boswell kicked a go-ahead 60-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining to lead Pittsburgh to a 34-32 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

With the Steelers trailing the season opener 32-31, Rodgers got the ball against his former team with just over three minutes left and led the offense into Jets territory. On fourth-and-11 from the 42, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted for a field goal try and Boswell easily made the kick.

The Jets, who lost in coach Aaron Glenn's debut, had a chance to drive for a potential winning field goal when they got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining. On fourth-and-3, Justin Fields connected with Garrett Wilson for what could've been a first down — but Jalen Ramsey smacked into the Jets receiver, who couldn't hold onto the ball.

The 41-year-old Rodgers then just needed to take a knee to cap a successful return to the stadium he called home the past two seasons. He was 22 of 30 for 244 yards with TD passes to Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith and Ben Skowronek.

Fields, also playing against his former team, ran for his second touchdown of the game to put the Jets ahead 32-31 with 7:01 remaining when he faked a handoff to Breece Hall and rolled to his right and high-stepped his way into the end zone.

Fields' 2-point conversion throw to Wilson was incomplete, keeping it a one-point game.

The score came a few plays after Fields ran for 4 yards on third-and-1 from the 14, but Wilson was called for a low block. Officials then announced they made a mistake and the penalty was actually on Ramsey — who also wears No. 5 — and it kept the Jets' drive alive.

Fields became the first player since at least 1948 to throw for 200 or more yards and a TD and run for 50 or more yards and two scores in a season opener. He finished 16 of 22 for 218 yards with a TD pass to Wilson. Fields also ran for 48 yards on 12 carries.

The turning point came in the fourth quarter when Rodgers, who was released by the Jets in the offseason, threw his third TD pass when he found a wide-open Warren for a 5-yard score that cut Pittsburgh’s deficit to 26-24.

The Steelers got the ball right back when Kenneth Gainwell forced Xavier Gipson to fumble the kickoff and Skowronek recovered at the Jets 22 on the game’s first turnover.

Rodgers took advantage two plays later, throwing an 18-yard TD pass to Austin to put the Steelers up 31-26 with 14:07 left.

Back in town

With New York leading 3-0, Rodgers jogged onto the field for the first time with the Steelers and the Jets fans who once cheered him greeted him with a loud chorus of boos.

On his first snap with the Steelers — he didn’t play in the preseason — he was sacked by former teammate Quinnen Williams. But then Rodgers went to work on an efficient drive and found Skowronek for a 22-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 7-3 lead with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.

The Jets answered right back with Fields connecting with Wilson, his former Ohio State teammate, for a 33-yard touchdown.

Nick Folk missed the extra point, but the Steelers were called for illegal formation. Glenn opted to take the yardage and try a 2-point conversion from the 1, but Braelon Allen was stopped.

Boswell kicked a 56-yarder to give the Steelers a 10-9 lead early in the second quarter.

New York went ahead again on its next drive when Allen bulldozed his way into the end zone from 8 yards out.

Folk's 51-yarder with 2:54 left in the opening half gave the Jets a 19-10 lead. It marked the first time New York scored on its first four drives since doing so in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2016, a 37-31 win.

Injuries

Steelers: S DeShon Elliott injured a knee in the second quarter and didn't return. ... LB Malik Harrison left in the fourth with a knee injury.

Jets: RB/KR Kene Nwangwu injured a hamstring in the first and didn't come back.

Up next

Steelers: Home opener against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Jets: Host the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

