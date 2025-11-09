Aaron Rai beats Tommy Fleetwood on first playoff hole to win the Abu Dhabi Championship

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Aaron Rai made a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood and win the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday for his first European tour title in five years.

The two had contested a playoff on the European Tour at the 2020 Scottish Open, which Rai also won.

Fleetwood’s birdie attempt fell short leaving Rai a birdie chance to win on the par-5 18th. He held his nerve, tilted his head back in relief and then hugged his fellow Englishman Fleetwood, who patted him warmly on the chest.

“It’s hard to put into words at the moment how this feels," the 30-year-old Rai said. “It feels amazing to be stood here.”

Rai took a one-stroke lead into the final round but Fleetwood forced a playoff with both players tied at 25 under at Yas Links.

Dane Nicolai Hojgaard and No. 2-ranked Rory McIlroy — the leader of the season-long Race to Dubai standings — were one stroke behind in an intense finish. McIlroy just fell short after a brilliant final round of 62 featuring one eagle and eight birdies.

Fleetwood won the tournament in 2017 and '18 when the event was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. He was tied for second overnight with Hojgaard.

