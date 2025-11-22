49ers void more than $26 million from Brandon Aiyuk's contract, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has had the guaranteed money in his contract for next season voided after failing to participate in meetings and other team activities.

A person familiar with the move confirmed that the team earlier this year voided the more than $26 million that Aiyuk was supposed to be guaranteed in 2026 under the four-year, $120 million extension he signed last year. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team made no announcement.

The Athletic first reported the development.

Aiyuk has been out all season recovering from knee surgery last year and there is no timeline for when he could return. Coach Kyle Shanahan said over the summer that Aiyuk could be back on the practice field by early November, but he has remained on the physically unable to perform list.

The move to void the guaranteed money would allow the Niners to cut Aiyuk next year and only carry about $29.5 million of dead money charges on the salary cap for bonuses already paid. They could split that over two years.

Aiyuk signed the lucrative extension last summer following a lengthy contract hold-in that kept him out of training camp. He was coming off a 2023 season when he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven TDs and was a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk had only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games last season before getting injured.

The 27-year-old Aiyuk has 294 career catches for 4,305 yards and 25 TDs since being drafted in the first round in 2020.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.