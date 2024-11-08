49ers running back Christian McCaffrey excited to make his season debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Spending the first half of the season as a spectator while he worked his way back from Achilles tendinitis took its toll on San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey described being in a “dark” place during his eight weeks on the sideline, dealing with both physical pain and the frustration over not being able to play. That is now in the past with McCaffrey set to make his season debut for San Francisco on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Sometimes you just take it for granted that you play this game for a living and it’s what you do, it’s what you train for,” McCaffrey said Friday. “But when it’s taken from you, even just for a little bit of time, it makes you really appreciate every single day when you’re on the grass."

McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through four days of work on the field without any setbacks, clearing the way for him to play. He is listed as questionable because he is still on injured reserve but is set to be activated Saturday.

“We’ll take him off IR tomorrow and then he’ll be good to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “So unless something crazy happens on this plane ride, he should be good to go once he gets off IR.”

The injury news isn't all positive for San Francisco with star defensive end Nick Bosa listed as questionable after injuring his hip in practice Wednesday. Shanahan said he's concerned Bosa might not be able to play Sunday.

“He wasn’t able to do a lot (at practice). He was extremely limited,” Shanahan said. “Hoping he’ll be all right, but we’ll see on Sunday.”

San Francisco will also be without starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been away from the team all week following the death last week of his 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. A memorial service was held Friday in Dallas and general manager John Lynch led a contingent of team officials there to support Ward.

McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August. He missed almost all of training camp before returning to practice just before the season opener. He was scratched at the last minute before that game against the New York Jets on Sept. 9 and then had a setback at practice Sept. 12.

He was placed on injured reserve two days later and spent the past seven weeks resting and rehabilitating, including a trip to Germany for treatment that McCaffrey didn't want to talk about Friday.

“I keep all that stuff private,” he said “When you’re on IR and hurt, you’ll do anything to come back. I feel good right now. That’s all that matters.”

The 49ers (4-4) are counting on McCaffrey’s return for a second-half boost. San Francisco has sputtered in the first half of the season with the offense scoring 3.9 fewer points per game than last season.

Jordan Mason has done a good job filling in for McCaffrey with 685 yards rushing in eight games, but the Niners have sorely missed the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year in the red zone and in the passing game. San Francisco's 26 catches by running backs are fourth lowest in the league after ranking in the top five when McCaffrey was available the past two seasons.

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns as he helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl.

After missing 23 games because of injuries in his final two full seasons with Carolina, McCaffrey had been healthy the past two seasons.

He missed only one game combined in 2022-23 — a meaningless Week 18 game last season for San Francisco when he had a sore calf. His 798 combined touches from scrimmage in the regular season and playoffs were the third most for any player in a two-year span in the past 10 years.

But he has no concern about the injury going forward.

“I feel good now,” he said. “I wouldn’t be out here if it was still bothering me. I feel great.”

NOTES: DT Kevin Givens (groin) and WR Chris Conley (hamstring) will miss the game. ... WR Deebo Samuel (rib, oblique), S Malik Mustapha (calf) and OL Jon Feliciano (knee) are all listed as questionable. ... DL Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) won't be activated off IR to play this week.

