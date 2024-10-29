The 49ers mourn the death of CB Charvarius Ward's 1-year-old daughter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The 1-year-old daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward has died after battling heart problems since her birth.

Ward posted on Instagram that his daughter, Amani Joy, died on Monday morning.

“She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear,” Ward wrote. “She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

Amani Joy Ward was born prematurely with Down syndrome and had open-heart surgery in April 2023.

The 49ers said in a statement that the team is “devastated” by her death.

“Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh," the statement said. "We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time.”

The 49ers are on their bye this week.

The 28-year-old Ward has started all 41 games since signing with the 49ers in 2022 and was voted second-team All-Pro last season. He played all but four defensive snaps in a win Sunday night against Dallas.

