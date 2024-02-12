49ers LB Dre Greenlaw exits Super Bowl with Achilles tendon injury that occurred as he ran on field

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw went down with a freak Achilles tendon injury in the first half of the Super Bowl against Kansas City on Sunday.

Greenlaw bounced up and down on the sideline and then started to run onto the field with a few teammates when he collapsed holding his left leg. He was then helped off in a cart. The 49ers have ruled Greenlaw out for the rest of the game.

Greenlaw started all 15 games he played this season and was the team's second-leading tackler. He's in his fifth NFL season, all with San Francisco.

He was credited with three assists in this game before his injury.

Greenlaw had dealt with Achilles tendon issues recently, but he missed only those two regular-season games — and one of those was the regular-season finale, which he missed for non-injury reasons.

Greenlaw was limited to three regular-season games in 2021 because of a groin injury, but he was back for that postseason. He's been a regular starter since he was a rookie.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.