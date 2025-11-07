4-time NBA champion Tony Parker starts coaching career with France U17 team

PARIS — Former NBA star Tony Parker will start his coaching career in charge of France's Under-17 team, the French basketball federation said Friday.

The 43-year-old Parker will coach the team at the U17 World Cup in Turkey next year.

“I’ve been thinking about coaching for two years now, telling myself it’s the next step for me. I miss being on the court, the adrenaline, the challenge,” Parker told L’Equipe newspaper. “That’s why I decided to get my coaching licenses.”

Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014, made 181 appearances for France, winning the EuroBasket tournament in 2013.

