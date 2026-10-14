4 arrested in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers player Keion White at a Super Bowl party

SAN FRANCISCO — Four men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White at a nightclub in February, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the crowded Mission District nightclub Dahlia, where White was hosting a private Super Bowl party.

White was shot in the ankle and taken to a local hospital for surgery, his team said at the time.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew said authorities arrested four men over the past week with the help of law enforcement agencies in Atlanta; Stockton, California; Irvine, California and Los Angeles.

The night of the shooting, multiple suspects with firearms “confronted” White, Lew said. Investigators used video footage and witness accounts to identify the men they say are the perpetrators.

On Oct. 7, local law enforcement arrested 35-year-old Curtis Green in Irvine, and two days later authorities arrested 36-year-old Gregory Walker of Mountain House, California, for their alleged involvement in the shooting.

The men were booked into San Francisco County Jail on Monday and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said prosecutors would seek no bail for Walker due to the public safety risk they said he poses. He will be charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm — which prosecutors say he fired — as well as other charges for having a gun as a felon.

Green faces misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and carrying a concealed and loaded gun in public, Jenkins said.

A message was left Wednesday with the San Francisco public defender's office to determine if its attorneys were representing the two men.

Two other men arrested in other jurisdictions are not yet in local custody and will be charged once they are brought to San Francisco, Jenkins said.

One of the other men expected to face charges in San Francisco was arrested Oct. 7 in Atlanta. The 38-year-old was arrested on a no-bail warrant. Authorities say police seized an illegal firearm during the arrest, along with thousands of grams of MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl at the man's home.

That same day, law enforcement arrested a 36-year-old man in Stockton, California, in connection with White's shooting, and recovered a loaded firearm, over 100 oxycodone pills and $7,000 in cash.

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