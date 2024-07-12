2028 Los Angeles Olympics to include multiple events in the nearby cities of Carson and Long Beach

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on Friday announced more venue assignments, with the cities of Carson and Long Beach reprising their roles from previous games held in the region.

Carson will host track cycling at the velodrome, field hockey in the adjacent fields, rugby sevens in the stadium and tennis at Dignity Health Sports Park, although the 2028 Games are not using the existing corporate names for stadiums and arenas.

The city's velodrome previously hosted track cycling at the 1984 LA Olympics.

Long Beach will be the site of rowing and canoe sprint at its Marine Stadium, handball at Long Beach Arena, marathon swimming and triathlon along the city's waterfront, sailing at Belmont Shore and water polo in a temporary pool in the convention center parking lot, as well as artistic swimming, which was announced earlier.

Rowing and canoe sprint were relocated from Lake Perris in Riverside County, which is 1 1/2 hours from Long Beach. The city hosted archery, fencing, sailing and volleyball at the 1984 Games. Marine Stadium hosted rowing at the 1932 Games.

Seven more sports were added to venues south of downtown Los Angeles along the Figueroa Street corridor, joining athletics, gymnastics and diving which were previously announced.

The Los Angeles Convention Center, which was used in 1984 as the main press center, will host fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling. Weightlifting will be at a theater across the street.

Golf will be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. Badminton will be held at Galen Center on the University of Southern California campus.

“With these venue assignments, we’re very proud to bring the Games to many of our vibrant and diverse communities,” said Janet Evans, LA28 chief athlete officer and a four-time gold medalist. “The City of Los Angeles will host more Olympic sports than anywhere else, and Carson and Long Beach, which hosted competitions in previous Games, will host more competitions than ever before.”

Last month, the Los Angeles organizing committee proposed several venue assignments that move competitions outside of city boundaries, compared to its 2017 bid plan. Those changes require written consent from the city council, which is reviewing the proposal. The International Olympic Committee has already approved the changes.

The venue assignments announced Friday don't move events outside of city boundaries.

Still to come are venue assignments for new sports that were added since the city's original bid plan in 2017.

The Los Angeles Olympics will be held from July 14-30, 2028, the third time the city has hosted the games.

___

