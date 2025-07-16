2026 World Cup's contingency plans for wildfire smoke risks remain unclear

TORONTO — (AP) — The 2026 World Cup being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States is less than a year away and FIFA's protocols for matches affected by wildfire smoke remain unclear.

The 48-team World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Canada is hosting 13 matches — seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

The day after Toronto’s air quality was among the worst in the world, the organizing committee for the World Cup in Canada declined to reveal guidelines for postponement or air quality related contingencies with soccer's international governing body. No policies are posted publicly.

The Air Quality Health Index rating for Toronto was over 10, or “very high risk,” on Monday morning, dropping to a “high risk” rating of 8 by late afternoon.

This year’s fire season, according to Canadian government data, is the second-largest on record. Canada's most destructive wildfire season was in 2023, with more than 6,000 fires burning 37 million acres (15 million hectares) of land, according to Natural Resources Canada.

Dr. Howard Shapiro, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health, said in a statement that Toronto Public Health is actively reviewing the latest evidence and best practices for air-quality issues as the city prepares for the World Cup.

“TPH may provide guidance and recommendations on public health risks, including environmental health concerns such as extreme weather and wildfire smoke,” the statement read. “This includes contingency planning to support the health and safety of residents, visitors, and participants during the tournament.”

Outdoor activities on days when the Air Quality Health Index rises higher than 7 should be rescheduled, said Dr. Andrew Halayko, a professor of physiology and pathophysiology at the University of Manitoba, to protect the most vulnerable, including people who are 65 or older, pregnant, young children and those with existing health conditions.

But others say it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly when the air quality reaches a threshold where sporting events should be canceled.

“I personally think that we can’t, based on good evidence, have general statements about what AQHI is unacceptable for a given event. Everything is contextual,” said Dr. Christopher Carlsten, the head of the respiratory medicine division at the University of British Columbia.

That context includes the age of the general audience and the forecast of the air quality, and events should be judged on a case-by-case basis, he said.

The impact of poor air quality on athletes is a subject of debate.

Some experts think athletes can better handle poor air conditions because they are generally young and healthy, making them less likely to sustain long-term health impacts.

Michael Brauer, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Medicine, said that studies show that even low levels of pollution impact cognitive ability — which not only affects performance but also increases the risk of injuries.

“Imagine two players going up for a pass at really high speeds, and if you make one tiny error, that could be a career-threatening injury,” he said.

The Canadian Football League doesn't play games when the AQHI surpasses a threshold of seven, according to an agreement with the players. Those games are postponed.

