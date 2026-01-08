2-time Olympic champion Chloe Kim injures shoulde, 'trying to stay optimistic' for Italy

LAAX, Switzerland — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim said Thursday that she dislocated her shoulder in training and doesn't know whether she wil be able to compete at the Winter Games in Italy next month.

Kim posted footage of her fall from earlier this week on the halfpipe in Laax, where the world's top snowboarders compete later this month in a key pre-Olympic tune-up. She landed a jump cleanly but lost her edge and went skittering across the pipe, face down.

She said she is “trying to stay optimistic” about competing at the Olympics but “I don't have much clarity now.”

The 25-year-old Kim said she has an MRI scheduled for Friday that will reveal the extent of the damage.

“The positive thing is, I have range, I'm not in that much pain, I just don't want it to keep popping out, which has happened,” she said. “I'm just trying to stay really optimistic. I feel really good about where my snowboarding is at right now, so I know the minute I get cleared and I'm good to go, I should be fine.”

