Local Steals & Deals: Endless Fun and Peace of Mind with Mindscope and Tickless

26 September, 2024
Endless Fun and Peace of Mind with Mindscope and Tickless
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Make Every Moment Fun and Safe!
Prepare for a fun, safe Halloween with a Rock N' Jack Talking Animated Pumpkin and Tickless Tick & Mite Repellers. Rock N’ Jack adds an interactive and spooky charm to your decor, while Tickless ensures you stay protected from ticks and mites without chemicals all season long!
Tickless
Deal: $32.99-$45.99
Retail: $54.99-$75.99
UP TO 40% Off
Experience a new way of pest control with innovative, chemical-free devices that utilize ultrasonic technology to keep ticks and dust mites away. Emitting sound waves that are undetectable to humans and pets, these repellers effectively deter pests without the use of harmful chemicals or odors. Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, Tickless devices offer a safe and eco-friendly solution for protecting your family and pets from unwanted pests. Whether hiking in the woods or relaxing at home, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re protected by a technology that prioritizes health, safety, and the environment.Shop now
Mindscope
Deal: $24.99
Retail: $39.99
38% Off
Mindscope’s Rockin’ Jack brings spooky fun to life with animated facial expressions and festive tunes! This talking pumpkin entertains with a built-in projector that displays playful faces while singing and chatting, making it a perfect addition to your Halloween decorations. Whether indoors or out, Rockin’ Jack sets the mood for a lively and interactive Halloween experience that will delight trick-or-treaters and party guests alike!Shop now
