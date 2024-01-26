New Hampshire woman suffers life-threatening injures in 3-vehicle crash, state police say

ASHLAND, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Ashland, state police said.

Elizabeth Bourbeau, 40, of Laconia, was flown to Concord Hospital following the crash, which occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday, state police said. Her condition was not known on Friday.

When first responders arrived, they saw three vehicles scattered along both northbound lanes of I-93, at mile marker 76.

A preliminary investigation found that Bourbeau was traveling northbound on I-93 in a 2020 Chevy Equinox when the Chevy struck a section of guardrail, for an unknown reason, which caused the vehicle to come to rest facing southbound in the roadway, state police said.

Crash on I-93 in Ashland, N.H. (New Hampshire State Police)

Bourbeau’s Chevy was subsequently struck by a 1996 Peterbuilt hauling woodchips, driven by Scott Shields, 68, of Campton and traveling northbound behind the Chevy, state police said.

The Peterbuilt continued in motion where it struck a second vehicle, a 2011 Ford F-150, also traveling northbound, driven by Jeffrey Dulude, 56, of Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Shields and Dulude did not suffer any reported injuries in the crash, state police said.

Crash on I-93 in Ashland, N.H. (New Hampshire State Police)

New Hampshire State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members of Ashland Police and Fire Rescue, Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team, New Hampton Police, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and New Hampshire State Police Troop G.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper John Fagerholm at 603-223-8792 or John.G.Fagerholm@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group