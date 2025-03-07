Dementia cases expected to double in US by 2060, researchers say

BOSTON — The number of dementia cases in the United States is expected to double by the year 2060, according to a recent study.

That’s from 514, 000 in 2020 to approximately 1 million by 2060, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers also estimate that after the age of 55 years, the current lifetime risk of dementia is 42%. That risk could reach 60% for specific demographics, JAMA reported in February.

“The number of people over the age of 65 is expected to increase consistently over the many decades coming up, and age is the highest risk factor for onset of dementia,” Dr.

Jagan Pillai, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement this week.

Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, is “a growing public health crisis in Massachusetts,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

About 135,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in Massachusetts, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. And nearly 10 percent of people aged 45 and older have subjective cognitive decline.

Pillai, the Cleveland Clinic neurologist, was not a part of the recent study but said the findings highlight why more research is needed when it comes to prevention and treatment.

The study found showed that Black adults have an increased risk of dementia, 44%, compared with White adults, 41%.

Researchers found that women had a substantially higher risk of developing dementia than men—48% compared with 35%.

The estimates come from a prospective cohort study published in Nature Medicine that included more than three decades of health records from 15,000 patients, which were then applied to US Census projections, JAMA reported.

Pillai said dementia results from a decline in a person’s memory, reasoning, language, coordination or behavior, and can make it very difficult for someone to take care of themselves.

And while age is one of the biggest risk factors for dementia, lifestyle choices like smoking, family history and heart health can play a role too.

Diet and exercise also seem to help stave off the onset of dementia, experts say.

“The more physically active you are, that decreases your dementia risk. Healthy eating habits, like Mediterranean diet, are shown to be effective, along with being socially and cognitively engaged,” Pillai said.

“Picking up new skills, being socially active and engaged in the community also seems to stave about the onset of dementia,” he said.

There is no cure for dementia. But experts say there are different treatment options available which can, in some cases, help slow the progression of symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

