Zambians cast ballots in a presidential election that tests incumbent's economic reforms

LUSAKA, Zambia — Zambians waited in long lines to vote Thursday in a presidential election that will test whether President Hakainde Hichilema 's economic reforms were enough to overcome widespread frustration over the cost of living.

About 8 million people in the southern African country of 22 million were registered to vote in the one-day election. Voters also were choosing members of Parliament and local government councilors. Results were expected Monday, according to the electoral commission.

Voters bundled in thick jackets against the morning chill began forming long lines before dawn outside polling stations across Lusaka, the capital, some of them huddled around makeshift fires as election officials checked voter lists and prepared polling stations.

Hichilema and his biggest rival — opposition candidate Brian Mundubile, who has pledged to lower costs for average people — later cast their ballots in the capital as their supporters cheered them on.

European Union election observers watched the proceedings at one polling station in the capital. A local election observer said confusion over voter rolls, inadequate directions and poor crowd management at some polling stations caused delays and frustration that could discourage some people from voting.

Mathias Ngoma, in his 70s, said he has voted in every election he could because “it’s the only voice I have.”

“I braved the cold to choose leaders I am hoping will make things better in our constituency,” he said.

Economy dominates the vote

The election is widely seen as a referendum on Hichilema’s handling of the economy. He came to power in 2021 and is seeking a second term. He argues he inherited an economy in crisis and has overseen the restructuring of Zambia’s massive foreign debt, presided over economic growth and courted investors.

Hichilema, who is running against 13 other candidates, cast his ballot shortly after midday in Lusaka’s Kabulonga suburb, accompanied by his wife, Mutinta.

Supporters cheered and chanted his nickname, “Bally,” as the president arrived. He paused to take selfies with supporters before entering the polling station. Speaking afterward, Hichilema said the election was a choice between continuing his government’s reforms or reversing course.

“This election is really about the people of Zambia and their future — progress as opposed to regression,” he told reporters. “We have delivered, but there is a lot more to be done.”

About 9 kilometers (6 miles) away, Mundubile cast his ballot at Olympia Park Secondary School where the main opposition challenger urged Zambians to vote peacefully and told them their “second independence” was coming.

Mundubile, who leads an alliance of opposition parties, has campaigned on promises to lower the cost of living, improve agriculture and restore democratic freedoms while accusing Hichilema’s government of undermining democratic institutions.

“This is a revolution,” Mundubile told reporters during a press briefing at his home after voting. “Zambians have decided. The will of the Zambian people will certainly prevail in this election.”

Many still struggle despite recent economic growth

Many Zambians say they don’t feel the benefits of recent economic growth as unemployment, food prices and an unstable electricity supply continue to strain household budgets.

Meki Mulota, 40, an entrepreneur, said she was looking for a government that would make it easier for businesses to grow despite the rising cost of living.

“The cost of living has been high. Almost everyone is complaining,” she said. “I want to see a government that will create an environment where entrepreneurs can sustain their businesses.”

Christopher Banda said he backed Hichilema because he believed the country was moving in the right direction despite economic hardship.

“I’m voting for stability. I’m voting for continuity,” he said. “There’s been a high cost of living ... but I think we’re heading in the right trajectory.”

A presidential candidate must win more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

Zambian copper production draws international interest

The election is being closely watched abroad because Zambia is a major copper producer seeking to sharply increase production of the metal, which is critical to electric vehicles, renewable energy and power grids.

China is Zambia's largest foreign investor and has extensive mining interests in the country, while the United States has sought a greater role as Washington looks to diversify suppliers of critical minerals and reduce its reliance on China.

Hichilema has courted investment from both China and Western partners, including the U.S., as he seeks to increase annual copper production to 3 million metric tons by 2031.

Security concerns shadow the vote

Security and political tensions rose in the final days of the campaign. Police deployed additional officers and warned against violence, disruptions at polling stations, and the circulation of false results.

Opposition parties and rights groups, including Amnesty International, accused Hichilema’s government of shrinking democratic space and using state institutions to target critics and political rivals, allegations the government rejects.

Hichilema spent four months in jail on treason charges when he was an opposition leader under former President Edgar Lungu, whom he defeated in 2021.

Lungu remained an influential political figure until his death in South Africa last year. A prolonged dispute between his family and the government over his funeral and burial added to tensions ahead of the election.

Zambia has long been regarded as one of southern Africa’s more stable democracies, with a history of largely peaceful transfers of power. Hichilema’s victory in 2021 marked the country’s third transfer of power to an opposition candidate since multiparty democracy was restored in 1991.

Polls are expected to close at 1600 GMT.

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