Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, found guilty of harassing British journalists

LONDON — The far-right British activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known by his pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was found guilty Wednesday of harassing two journalists and causing them to fear being subjected to violence.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court in south London found Yaxley-Lennon guilty by a majority of 10 to 2 on the two charges he faced.

The 43-year-old, who faces a potential term in prison of 10 years, was labelled a “bully” by prosecutors after freelance reporter Andrew Young and Daily Mail editor Jacob Dirnhuber felt forced to either leave their homes or employ extra security for fear of a “vigilante” attack.

Yaxley-Lennon, who shook his head quietly after the verdicts were given and stared at the jury, took to social media and called the verdicts “insane.” His defense was funded by Tesla and X boss Elon Musk.

His trial heard the anti-migrant activist "retaliated" after the Daily Mail newspaper and its sister publication MailOnline published a story about him "stoking riots from his sunbed" during unrest in the U.K. in August 202 4 following the murders of three girls in Southpor t.

“The jury heard from the victims and witnesses in this case, ultimately deciding that this behaviour crossed the line into criminality," said Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s special crime and counter terrorism division.

Yaxley-Lennon had made a series of posts on social media about the unfolding situation while on holiday in Cyprus, prompting the newspaper to send Young and a photographer to the island.

After the MailOnline published its story about him, he posted criticism on his X account of Young and Dirnhuber because of their involvement in the article. And he hired private investigators to find their home addresses, as well as that of editor-in-chief of the Daily Mail, Ted Verity.

As well as social media posts and direct messages to Dirnhuber, Yaxley-Lennon also became “increasingly menacing” on a telephone call with Young on Aug. 5, 2024, telling him: “I’m coming to get you.”

The Daily Mail welcomed the verdict and said Yaxley-Lennon’s behaviour was "reprehensible and had grave consequences for our reporters and their families."

Justice John Cavanagh granted Yaxley-Lennon bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on Dec. 16.

Yaxley-Lennon has previously been jailed for assault, mortgage fraud and contempt of court. He founded the nationalist street protest group English Defence League in 2009. Even after the group faded from view around 2013, he remained one of the most influential far-right figures in Britain and can still draw large crowds to the streets.

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