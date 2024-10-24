Well-known Cambodian investigative journalist released on bail

TA KHMAU, Cambodia — (AP) — A Cambodian investigative reporter who was charged with a criminal offense after exposing online scams and corruption was released on bail Thursday.

Mech Dara told reporters from a car outside the Kandal Provincial Prison complex, south of the capital Phnom Penh, that he had a small health problem. He looked tired and deathly pale as he spoke, saying "I thank you every one for helping me, supporting me."

The freelance journalist was released at his lawyer's request in the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

Mech Dara told reporters that he still would need to fight the case in court in the future. He put his hands together in a salute and said he had not decided what to do next and refused to answer questions about whether he would resume working as an investigative journalist.

On Wednesday, a government-allied media outlet, Fresh News, showed a video in which Mech Dara, wearing an orange prison uniform, apologized to Prime Minister Hun Manet and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is now president of the Senate.

In a minutelong clip, Dara admitted he posted five incidents of false information in the past that were harmful to Cambodia and its leaders and he promised not to post false information in the future.

The charge against Mech Dara, incitement to commit a felony or cause social disorder, carries a potential penalty of six months to two years in prison.

His arrest on Sept. 30 had been condemned by journalists who worked with him as well as by international press freedom and rights groups.

About four dozen Cambodian media organizations and civil society groups issued a joint statement calling for his immediate release and to "stop all forms of harassment against media organizations and journalists."

The U.S. State Department also said it was "deeply troubled" by his arrest. It noted he had been honored with its Trafficking in Persons Report Hero award last year for his work.

