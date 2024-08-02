Van driver arrested after crashing into gates outside Irish prime minister's office in Dublin

LONDON — (AP) — A driver was arrested early Friday morning after crashing his van into gates outside the offices of the Irish prime minister and several other government buildings in Dublin, police said.

The gate outside the attorney general's office was knocked off its hinges and there was significant damage outside the office of Prime Minister Simon Harris.

Police said they were also investigating criminal damage at the official residence of President Michael Higgins.

It was not immediately clear if that was related to the gate-crashing incident that occurred when government offices were closed. The locations are about 3 miles (5 kilometers) apart.

The driver, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving offenses. The white van he was driving was towed from the scene.

The area was closed off while police investigated.

