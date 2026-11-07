US military says it fired on commercial vessel in Gulf of Oman after it attempted to breach blockade

JERUSALEM — U.S. Central command said late Saturday that it disabled the St. Kitts-flagged ship after it ignored multiple warnings and attempted to leave the region after visiting an Iranian port.

U.S. forces have been enforcing a naval blockade on Iran for months.

The attack comes a day after the military carried out limited strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system.

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