US government employee banned from leaving China

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. government employee has been banned from leaving China after traveling there in a personal capacity, the State Department said Tuesday, marking the latest case where Beijing has stopped U.S. nationals from departing the country.

The State Department did not reveal the identity of the employee at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which is part of the Commerce Department, but said it is “tracking this case very closely” and that it is engaged with Chinese officials to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

“The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens,” it said.

The Chinese government restricts people from leaving the country if they are involved in investigations, including business disputes, but it has been accused of using the tool to arbitrarily keep both Chinese and foreign nationals in the country.

China's use of the exit ban and other concerns previously prompted the State Department to tell Americans to reconsider travel to China. The travel advisory was only eased in November after China released three U.S. citizens who were detained for years.

It's one of the latest instances of such travel restrictions. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Chenyue Mao, a U.S.-based Wells Fargo banker, was blocked from leaving China, prompting the bank to suspend all travel to the country.

Citing “privacy and other considerations,” the State Department did not comment on Mao's case.

Wells Fargo said Tuesday that it is “closely tracking this situation and working through the appropriate channels so our employee can return to the United States as soon as possible.”

Guo Jiakun, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said Mao is “involved in a criminal case currently being handled by Chinese law-enforcement authorities” and that she is “subject to exit restrictions in accordance with the law.”

“Let me stress that it is an individual judicial case,” Guo said. “China will as always welcome people from all countries to travel and do business in China and ensure their rights and interests in accordance with the law.”

Asked about the case involving the U.S. government employee, Guo said: “I have no details to share. China upholds the rule of law and handles entry and exit affairs in accordance with the law.”

Other Americans have faced China's exit ban. Two American siblings were only allowed to leave China in 2021 after they were stranded there for three years after visiting their relatives.

