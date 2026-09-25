UN adds 61 companies to settlements blacklist over alleged Palestinian rights violations

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office on Friday said it added 61 more companies to a blacklist of firms that it says are involved in violating Palestinian human rights through business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The vast majority of the total 214 companies, which are based in 11 countries, are Israeli. Five of the 158 companies listed last year were removed in the latest update.

The blacklist, first published in 2020, was born of a vote by the U.N.'s Human Rights Council, which has no ability to force companies to act. Its main goal is to name and shame businesses with ties to the settlements.

It is unclear how the inclusion on the list has affected the companies financially.

"This report is another reminder to companies that they have human rights responsibilities and are expected to conduct due diligence to ensure that they do not become involved in human rights violations or abuses," said Volker Türk, the U.N. human rights chief, in a statement.

Israel's diplomatic mission in Geneva, which has repeatedly criticized the rights council, called the database a “political tool” used by Türk's office “to advance a smear campaign against business enterprises that committed no wrongdoing.”

The latest report comes as Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas have faced new scrutiny.

Earlier this month, Britain banned trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, where it says "settler terrorists" are carrying out "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians. France and Canada announced they would take similar action.

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