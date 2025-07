LONDON — (AP) — Twenty-five countries including Britain, France and a host of European nations say the war in Gaza “must end now” and Israel must comply with international law.

The foreign ministers of countries including Australia, Canada and Japan have condemned “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians” seeking food.

