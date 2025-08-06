Trump-backed Nawrocki assumes the Polish presidency and could steer a more nationalist course

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Conservative Karol Nawrocki will take office Wednesday as Poland 's new president, which could set the country on a more nationalist course — and cast doubt on the viability of the centrist government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Most day-to-day power in Poland rests with the prime minister, chosen by the parliament. However, the president holds the power to influence foreign policy and veto laws.

Nawrocki, who was supported by U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a narrow victory in a runoff election in June, is a 42-year-old historian who had no political experience prior to campaigning. He was not even a political party member until being approached by the conservative Law and Justice party that governed Poland from 2015 to 2023.

Nawrocki’s supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values. Many of them oppose abortion and LGBTQ+ visibility and say Nawrocki reflects the values they grew up with.

The American conservative group CPAC held its first meeting in Poland during the campaign to give him a boost. Kristi Noem, the U.S. Homeland Security secretary and a Trump ally, praised Nawrocki and urged Poles to vote for him.

His campaign echoed themes popular on the U.S. right. A common refrain from his supporters is that Nawrocki will restore “normality,” as they believe Trump has done. U.S. flags appeared at his rallies.

Nawrocki’s quick political rise has not been without controversy, with reports linking him to underworld figures whom he met while boxing or working as a hotel security guard in the past.

Nawrocki has also been linked to a scandal involving the acquisition of a Gdansk apartment from a retiree. Allegations suggest Nawrocki promised to care for the man in return but failed to fulfill the commitment, leading the man to end up in a publicly funded retirement home.

Nawrocki's shifting explanations raised questions about his transparency and credibility. After the scandal erupted, he donated the apartment to a charity.

