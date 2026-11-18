THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The United Nations' top court is due to deliver a judgment Thursday in a case accusing Myanmar of committing genocide against the Muslim minority Rohingya, a ruling that could seek to ease their plight and lay down legal precedents for other politically charged cases.

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to put an end to any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.

In public hearings early last year, Myanmar defended its deadly military campaign, calling it a legitimate counter-terrorism operation that did not amount to genocide.

The judgment comes while the World Court also is handling genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine.

“Genocides have similarities in how they are committed so this decision will have an impact on other cases,” said Melanie O’Brien, a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia.

If judges rule that Myanmar committed genocide, it would be the first time the International Court of Justice has passed such a judgment. In 2007, the court said that Serbia “violated the obligation to prevent genocide” in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb forces murdered some 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian region.

The Rohingya have long been denied basic rights in Myanmar

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be “Bengalis” from Bangladesh even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights.

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in northern Rakhine State in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Now, approximately 1.2 million Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh, primarily in congested camps across Cox's Bazar district. Residents endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

Severe funding cuts in recent years have made conditions worse, prompting thousands to attempt perilous maritime journeys toward countries such as Malaysia. The U.N. refugee agency recorded over 6,500 attempted crossings in 2025, with nearly 900 people — roughly one in seven — reported dead or missing at sea.

Meanwhile, around 550,000 Rohingya remain in Myanmar, facing heavy restrictions on movement, healthcare and livelihoods. Their situation deteriorated further after Myanmar’s military takeover in 2021.

Gambia wants reparations for the Rohingya

The Gambia has asked for reparations for the Rohingya, including ordering Myanmar to grant them full citizenship and the right to return home.

The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but even if the ICJ grants the order in full, the court has no way to enforce it beyond reporting non-compliance to the U.N. Security Council.

Even so, recognition by the U.N.'s top court that what happened to them was a genocide can be meaningful, according to international law professor O’Brien. “A finding of genocide is a form of validation. It is someone publicly acknowledging what happened to them," she told The Associated Press.

“This is a justice process for people who have nowhere else to turn,” she added.

Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya human rights activist who fled Myanmar as a young child with her mother in the 1990s, said the demands in the case are rooted in her community's desire for recognition and dignity.

“Because so far, we’ve just been pushed around into this limbo state,” she said. "It’s been almost 10 years now that Rohingya have been living in very, very precarious conditions across the Asia Pacific.”

Yousuf Ali, who traveled from his home in a Cox's Bazar camp to witness Thursday's decision, said its significance goes beyond the Rohingya.

“This isn’t just for our community, it is for all communities who have faced this,” he said.

Other genocide cases before the World Court

Judges at the Hague-based court have also been asked to weigh in on other allegations of genocide.

South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the genocide convention during its offensive in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies.

At public hearings, Israel insisted that its war in Gaza was a legitimate defense of its people and that it was Hamas militants who were guilty of genocide. The campaign in Gaza was launched after Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, when militants stormed through Israeli communities, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 people hostage.

That case will take years to reach a judgment. Meanwhile, Nicaragua has accused Germany of breaching the Genocide Convention by selling Israel weapons that were used in the Gaza conflict. Germany denies the claim and has asked the court to toss out the case.

Ukraine also has a case pending against Russia. Shortly after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify the attack. A final, legally binding decision is likely still years away.

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Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed.

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