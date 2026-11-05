Tanker struck by projectiles in the Persian Gulf off Qatar, and other Mideast news

A tanker was struck by projectiles off the coast of Qatar in the Persian Gulf, the British military said Thursday, while Iranian state television reported that two tankers and a towboat had hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Tanker struck in Persian Gulf

A tanker was struck by two projectiles off Qatar’s coast in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, the British military said, adding that the status of the crew was unconfirmed.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center said the attack took place 50 nautical miles (57 miles; 92 kilometers) north of Qatar’s city of Madinat ash Shamal. It did not identify the tanker or which country’s flag it was sailing under. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

It also said the extent of the damage and any environmental impact were unknown.

UKMTO said in a report last month that it was “struggling to accurately report” the true number of attacks as the majority of ships now refuse to report them.

South Korea’s military proposes expanding anti-piracy mission

South Korea’s military has proposed expanding the operational area of an anti-piracy naval unit deployed near Somalia to include waters south of Oman, saying that the conflicts in the Middle East have led to increased pirate activity.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said Thursday that the possible expansion of the Cheonghae unit’s mission would not involve South Korea in the U.S. war with Iran. She stressed that South Korea would not directly participate in military operations to ensure freedom of navigation near the Strait of Hormuz unless “allowable circumstances” were created, describing those conditions as an end to the war with Iran or an agreement to stop the fighting.

Under the military’s proposal, the South Korean operational area would be expanded to include waters south of Oman, with its farthest point near the port of Duqm, more than 650 kilometers (403 miles) from the Strait of Hormuz. The unit would also receive additional equipment and personnel, including patrol aircraft and an explosive ordnance disposal team, Chung said.

The changes would require approval from President Lee Jae Myung and the country’s legislature.

Iranian state TV says 3 ships have struck naval mines

Iran’s state TV said Thursday that two oil tankers and a towboat caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz. It did not provide details about possible casualties or the vessels' flags. The claim could not be independently verified.

Quoting a statement by the Revolutionary Guard, the report said the Guard also seized two U.S. drones in the airspace over the strait. The Guard routinely makes similar statements about targeting vessels as well as damaging oil tankers in the strait.

Tehran closed the strait, through which some 20% of the world’s oil supply passed during peacetime, after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February, launching the war.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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