Sudan’s army says it has recaptured Khartoum's airport as it seeks to liberate the capital

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudan’s military says it has retaken the international airport in the capital, Khartoum, after nearly two years of fighting against a notorious paramilitary group.

The military says its chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, landed at the airport Wednesday and inspected forces there.

The development brings the military a step closer to declaring the capital fully liberated as it continues its advance toward key locations.

Troops last week retook the Republican Palace, which had been a stronghold of the rival Rapid Support Forces during the war that began in April 2023.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CAIRO: Sudan's army said Wednesday it had recaptured a camp which was being used by the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group as a key base during its hold on the capital, Khartoum.

The development brings the military a step closer to declaring the capital fully liberated as it continues its advance toward key locations, including the airport. Troops last week retook the Republican Palace, which had been a stronghold of the RSF during the war that began in April 2023.

The Teiba al-Hasnab camp was the RSF's last stronghold in Khartoum, army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah Ali said in a post on Facebook.

Khaled al-Aiser, Sudan’s information minister, praised the army in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Long live the struggle of the heroic Sudanese people. Salutations to our great army, to all the supporting and mobilized forces, to the sons and daughters of Sudan, and to all patriotic men and women,” he said.

The army has also seized Khartoum International Airport, Egyptian state broadcaster Al-Qahera News said, citing an unidentified military spokesperson.

Al-Aiser's statement did not mention the status of the airport, and the Egyptian media report could not be immediately verified.

Sudan's army reseized the Republican Palace on Friday, marking a major victory in the nearly two-year war against the RSF. However, that doesn't end the conflict as the RSF still controls some parts of the western Darfur region and other areas.

At least 28,000 people have been killed since the war began, though the number is likely far higher. The conflict has driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine.

