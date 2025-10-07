Reports: 3 injured, 5 missing in building collapse in central Madrid

MADRID — Spanish firefighters and emergencies services said that they were responding after a building in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday.

Spanish state broadcaster TVE reports that three people are injured and that firefighters are searching for another five missing people at the building, which was undergoing renovations.

Emergency services have yet to confirm those reports of injured and missing persons.

Firefighters say “several floors” have collapsed. Police are also at the scene.

In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when reforming older buildings.

