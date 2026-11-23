SEOUL, South Korea — Several Russian aircraft flew inside South Korea’s air defense identification zone Tuesday over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Seoul's military said, correcting earlier statements that the planes had violated the country’s territorial airspace. An alert for an eastern island was quickly lifted.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff's statement revised earlier announcements by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the local provincial government that said foreign airplanes had violated South Korean airspace and that they were suspected to be Russian or North Korean.

The Safety Ministry ordered Ulleung Island residents to take shelter in underground facilities or buildings around 7:52 a.m., but lifted the order three minutes later, saying the aircraft had left the danger area.

The Joint Chiefs said the country scrambled fighter jets in preparation for contingencies before the Russian aircraft withdrew. It did not immediately say how many Russian planes it detected or what types of aircraft they were.

There were no immediate reports of accidents or major disruptions on the island, which has a population of around 9,000. Ulleung suffered a major scare in 2022, when North Korea fired more than 20 missiles into the sea amid heightened inter-Korean tensions. One missile headed toward the island, triggering air raid sirens and prompting residents to evacuate.

The incident came a week after South Korea scrambled fighter jets to repel several Russian military aircraft that it said temporarily entered the country’s air-defense zone over waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan last Monday.

Japan the same day protested to Moscow after saying that two suspected Russian aircraft had entered the country's airspace off its southwestern coast.

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