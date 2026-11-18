Iran's targeting of its Gulf Arab neighbors picked up on Wednesday with attacks on Bahrain and on a Kuwaiti base used by U.S. forces, in an apparent retaliation for American fire a day earlier.

In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthis also fired two cruise missiles at Riyadh, following a major attack by the Saudi-backed coalition on the rebel group’s missile and drone capabilities.

Meanwhile, a state-run oil giant in the United Arab Emirates said one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here.

Saudi-backed forces launch major attack on Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis said Wednesday it launched a major air attack across the rebel-held territories in Yemen, which the Houthis said killed at least 17 people.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesman, said the strikes launched Tuesday targeted Houthi tunnels to mountain warehouses that store ballistic missiles, and workshops to assemble and store drones. He said “60 legitimate military targets” were destroyed in the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Amran, Saada and Hodeida.

A spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, Anees al-Asbahi, said one strike hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and wounding 15 others. Another strike on Saada killed at least two people and wounded four. In Sanaa, at least nine people were wounded in a strike on a shoe factory, al-Asbahi said.

Al-Malki said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles fired by the Houthis on Wednesday toward the capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia also sounded alerts in three cities in the kingdom's south, near the border with Yemen, but officials later said the potential danger had passed, without providing more details. The alerts have become a usual occurrence in recent months.

Wednesday's fighting came after Saudi-backed forces pulled out from areas around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in a setback to the anti-Houthi camp. The withdrawal consolidated the Iran-backed rebels’ grip on the waterway that serves as a key route for global oil and commercial goods shipments.

Iran army says it targeted US forces in Kuwait

The Iranian army claimed early Wednesday it targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base with drones, triggering air defense alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army claimed it attacked air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, Iran’s state broadcaster reported.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Kuwait’s army said Wednesday its air defenses intercepted drone attacks but did not immediately report damage. And Bahrain’s army reported its defense systems repelled a number of Iranian attacks.

Abu Dhabi’s state-run oil giant says a vessel was attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said one crew member was unaccounted for and 11 others were injured in the attack Tuesday. It did not identify the vessel or say who was behind the attack in a statement Wednesday.

Maritime incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz have increased in recent weeks. Iran claimed attacks on vessels it said transited “unauthorized” routes, and said others hit naval mines.

A Panama-flagged gas tanker was also attacked earlier this week while transiting the strait, the Indian embassy in Oman said. One Indian crew member was unaccounted for and two more were injured.

Protests erupt in Iran over death of workers in bus crash

Hundreds of protesters rallied in the town of Abdanan in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, angry over a deadly road accident over the weekend that killed 13 employees of an oil refinery company, Iranian semiofficial media reported.

Videos shared on social media showed people chanting anti-theocracy slogans, including “death to the dictator.” The protesters demanded the resignation of company officials blamed for the accident, semiofficial media said.

The protest was a rare display of anti-government anger in Iran since thousands were killed earlier this year in a major crackdown on dissent. Abdanan was a hotspot during those protests.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said at least seven people were arrested in Abdanan after Tuesday’s protests. Two were later released, including a 15-year-old boy, Hengaw said.

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 2, hospital officials say

Strikes early Wednesday killed a Palestinian in Gaza City and another in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, according to Shifa Hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas militant in Gaza City but did not immediately comment on the other strike. At least 1,650 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal last year, according to the Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government. Its figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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Ezzidin and Magdy reported from Cairo.

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