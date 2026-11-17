ADEN, Yemen — Saudi-backed forces in Yemen deployed more troops in a key district near the southern port city of Aden in anticipation of a major push there by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, officials said Tuesday.

Also, an attack on a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz ignited a fire in the vessel's engine room but the extent of damage and environmental impact were not immediately known, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization reported.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Saudi-backed forces look to thwart possible Houthi advance on Aden

Yemen's rebel Houthis have for weeks tried to take the district of Tur al-Baha, some 85 kilometers (52 miles) from the port city of Aden, the seat of the country’s internationally recognized government.

The Saudi-backed forces allied with the government have put up a stiff resistance, according to two Yemeni military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The Saudi-backed forces deployed more troops and equipment Tuesday in and around Tur al-Baha, considered the first line of defense for Aden, the officials said.

One of the officials, who is close to the Houthis, said the rebels have suffered significant casualties in their recent battles in and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, as well as in other front lines in Marib and Jawf provinces.

A spokesman for the rebels didn’t respond to calls seeking comment. The Houthis have repeatedly said they won’t attack Aden.

Saudi-backed forces withdrew from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait over the weekend to avert being encircled by the Houthis and to focus on securing Aden. That has allowed the rebels to consolidate their grip on the key Red Sea strait.

The pullback has “only temporarily" held off the Houthis and has not resolved the Saudi-backed forces' "underlying vulnerabilities” that include fragmentation, poor coordination and overextension, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Monday.

— By Ahmed al-Haj

Britain's maritime agency says a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said a tanker was attacked Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, north of the Gulf Arab country of Oman.

The attack ignited a fire in the vessel's engine room, the agency said, but the extent of the damage and the environmental impact were not immediately known.

A fifth of the world’s gas and oil transited the key waterway prior to the start of the U.S. war with Iran on Feb. 28.

Iran claims it captured another American drone intact

State-run television said Iran's Revolutionary Guard captured another U.S. drone intact — a U.S. MQM-170 Outlaw — after downing it on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

The report claimed Iran has captured five MQM-170 Outlaw drones and nine drones overall since the start of the conflict.

The U.S. military has denied earlier Iranian claims of captured drones. The military’s Central Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

CENTCOM also did not comment on a report Monday that the Revolutionary Guard had seized another MQM-170 Outlaw through an electronic warfare operation.

Trump says the US is taking Iranian threats seriously

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran would “pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before” if it follows through on its threats against the American capital.

Trump made the remark after being quizzed by reporters whether there was an imminent threat to Washington from Iran.

“I hope it’s not. But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy,” said Trump, who was meeting with leaders of Japan, India and Australia in the Philippines.

Britain sanctions companies involved in West Bank settlement expansion

The United Kingdom on Tuesday imposed sanctions on property and development companies involved in the West Bank settlement expansion as well as an activist group that the British government says has blocked aid to Gaza.

These are the first sanctions announced since Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said in September that the U.K. would toughen its stance toward Israel in an effort to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

European countries have raised concerns that the accelerated rate of settlement building in the West Bank risks making a two-state solution impossible.

Miliband said the sanctions apply to eight property development and construction firms, disrupting the flow of finance that supports building in the West Bank. The sanctions also target Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement that has prevented humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza, the government said.

Iran's foreign minister meets with Pakistan's army chief

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met on Monday with Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The two discussed “regional security dynamics and evolving geopolitical developments” and exchanged views on ways to address “common security challenges,” according to a statement from Islamabad.

Munir has been leading Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at easing U.S.-Iran tensions. Araghchi was in Pakistan to attend a regional meeting.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus, and Magdy from Cairo.

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