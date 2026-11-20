Saudi Arabia said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthi rebels had fired more missiles and drones at the kingdom, days after it launched a major air campaign across Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, troops deployed to a militia stronghold south of Baghdad, the country's capital, after the government apparently reached a compromise with a powerful Iran-backed militia it accused of smuggling oil.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Iraqi forces deploy to area known as Iran-backed militia stronghold

Iraqi security forces set up a command headquarters on the outskirts of the Jurf al-Sakhar area south of Baghdad, long a stronghold of an Iran-backed militia, Kataib Hezbollah, on Friday.

The area had been the source of rising tensions, with the government calling for the militia to withdraw amid allegations that it was using the area for oil smuggling.

Kataib Hezbollah had threatened to fight security forces if they attempted an incursion.

Two Iraqi officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the government and Kataib Hezbollah had reached an agreement under which security forces could enter but the militia would not immediately withdraw.

The deal followed negotiations facilitated by Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a branch of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard that's responsible for operations outside Iran and is key to Iran’s influence and ties to allies across the Middle East.

Under the agreement, the Iraqi army, federal police and police tied to the energy sector will be deployed in the area. In a compromise, the deployment will also include fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of mostly Shiite armed groups close to Iran that are officially part of Iraq’s security forces.

Kataib Hezbollah would withdraw its fighters within a month.

— By Qassim Abdul-Zahra

Saudi Arabia says it's intercepted Iran-backed Houthi missiles and drones

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said the kingdom intercepted five drones and one ballistic missile that targeted it on Friday morning. Riyadh, the kingdom's capital and largest city, was among the targets.

The interceptions marked the latest Houthi attempts to strike Saudi territory and came a day after the Iran-backed rebels said they had targeted Saudi airports, air bases and Riyadh's financial center.

Saudi Civil Defense has sent out 13 emergency alerts since Thursday, warning the public of potential incoming strikes or debris from interceptions.

The Houthis did not immediately comment or claim Friday's attacks.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia launched a major air campaign across Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

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Abdul-Zahra reported from Baghdad and Metz from Jerusalem.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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