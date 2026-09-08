Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian capital kill 2 people, ending pause in attacks

KYIV, Ukraine — Two people were killed and at least 10 injured after Russia struck the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with drones and missiles overnight on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The attack comes after a pause over the weekend as U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv for their first official visit in a renewed push to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Damage and fires occurred in at least five districts of the capital, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said, while a statement on Telegram by the Kyiv City Military Administration said damage to civilian infrastructure was located in at least 16 locations.

A 26-story, non-residential building was hit in the Holosiivskyi district. At another location in the same district, a fire broke out and the flames spread to a nearby non-residential building. Rescuers saved one person during a search and two people were evacuated from an apartment in a 16-story, residential building.

People also were trapped in a five-story, residential building in the Solomianskyi district. At least 10 people were rescued, according to the emergency service, which said fires also were recorded in the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts.

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