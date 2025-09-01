World

Russia is suspected of jamming the radar of EU leader’s plane above Bulgaria, an official says

Lithuania EU President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda at the Border Guard School near Lithuanian-Belarusian border, near the village Medininkai, east of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was hit by radar jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation, a spokesperson said Monday.

The plane landed safely in Plovdiv airport and Von der Leyen will continue her planned tour of the European Union’s nations bordering Russia and Belarus, said the commission's spokesperson Arianna Podestà.

