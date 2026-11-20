COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh — Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh sat in front of a big screen at their sprawling camp in Cox's Bazar, watching the news from the Netherlands, where the U.N.'s top court ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority in a brutal 2017 military operation.

For many, the historic verdict on Thursday represented a "small victory" — offering a glimmer of hope that someday they would be able to return safely to their homes in Myanmar, across the border from Bangladesh.

Only then, some said, will they be “fully satisfied.”

It was a landmark judgement, finding Myanmar responsible for the crime against the country’s ethnic Rohingya — the first time the court ruled that a state committed genocide.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice also ordered Myanmar’s military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.

But it remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented. The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council.

There was no immediate reaction to the ruling from the Myanmar delegation in The Hague or from the government in Myanmar.

At the refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Rohingya refugees told The Associated Press of their concerns.

Mohammad Rofik, a Rohingya community leader at the camp, said the verdict was “a victory” for them as it recognized the genocide and the sufferings of their minority in the Buddhist-majority nation, but that it was “not an end” to their ordeal.

“Justice has started,” Rofik said, adding that the Rohingya still have “a long way to go.”

For Sayed Ullah, another Rohingya community leader, the verdict was a historic recognition that the Rohingya are a distinct ethnic group.

“Myanmar denies the existence of the Rohingya, but now the (U.N.) court made it clear," he said.

“The Rohingya have their own distinct culture, their own language, their own land and everything else that defines an ethnic group,” Ullah said. “We, the Rohingya, have all the characteristics of a distinct ethnic group.”

Other refugees reacted sharply, saying that the international community should punish Myanmar authorities.

“The court has stated and established that genocide was committed against the Rohingya people," said Mohammad Osman, a Rohingya refugee. "Based on this ruling, the entire Rohingya community is calling on ... (the world) to impose severe punishment on Myanmar.”

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

The Hague-based court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya. Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part.”

About 1.2 million Rohingya refugees now live in Bangladesh, primarily in crowded camps across Cox's Bazar district, where they endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions.

Bangladesh has been urging the international community to help repatriate the refugees.

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Associated Press writer Julhas Alam in Dhaka, Bangladesh, contributed to this report.

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