As riots overshadow Macron’s final months in office, presidential hopefuls jockey to succeed him

PARIS — Emmanuel Macron, a centrist, has entered the final stretch of his decade-long presidency as France faces a wave of intense protests, with little sign he can prevent a candidate from the political extremes from succeeding him.

On the eve of a major protest planned for Oct. 17, he was photographed at a Celine Dion concert. Early Monday morning, with French cities still smoldering and littered with wreckage from the riots, Macron was flying abroad to secure a favorable fuel supply deal.

Presidential contenders on the far right and far left seized on the unrest to attack him. Macron himself acknowledged “failures” in planning and intelligence gathering.

Constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term, the centre-right president entered the crisis with his popularity at its lowest since he took office in 2017 — below even the levels recorded during the "yellow vest" protests against social injustice and inequality that began in 2018.

He has yet to endorse a candidate, and it is unclear how much influence his backing would carry. Polls show moderates trailing far-right and far-left contenders.

With further protests planned for Thursday and Saturday, here is a look at France’s political landscape and how candidates are positioning themselves to succeed Macron.

The far right seeks to broaden support for Le Pen’s bid

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen, seen as the favorite in next year's election, has sought to turn anger over the riots into support for her presidential bid, presenting herself as the alternative to a government she described as powerless.

“We are facing a state that is collapsing,” Le Pen told broadcaster FranceInfo on Wednesday. “We are facing a government in its final days that has, in reality, lost its grip and can no longer maintain control,” she said, blaming the violence on “far-left rioters” and “looters from the suburbs.”

Earlier this year, a Paris appeals court cleared a path for Le Pen to run by shortening a ban on seeking public office that had threatened her presidential ambitions. And now she is "the only candidate to capitalize on this event," according to Frédéric Dabi, director general of Ifop, a pollster. That makes it hard to imagine her failing to reach the election's runoff, he added.

Jordan Bardella, president of Le Pen's National Rally party, has urged citizens to channel their anger into votes and promised, if she is elected, “to reestablish security.” He and Le Pen have called for more police equipment and personnel and tougher sentences for rioters.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed “far-left radicals” and opportunistic criminals for the violence.

The far left backs protesters' grievances

Far-left presidential contender Jean-Luc Mélenchon has backed the protest movement while condemning looting and vandalism. He has accused the government of inflaming tensions through its policing and failure to address demonstrators’ demands.

Protesters are calling for higher wages and pensions, better healthcare and other public services, and more funding for education.

Mélenchon, who joined Saturday’s peaceful march through Paris, has faced accusations from opponents that his criticism of police excuses violence.

His party, France Unbowed, has also backed student protests and high school blockades that began in mid-September, supporting demands for more teachers, better facilities and changes to university admissions.

Observers said it was too early to tell whether Mélenchon would gain or lose support. Violence attributed to radical far-left activists could deepen reservations among moderate voters, while his prominent support for protesters’ demands could strengthen his appeal on the left.

Wide field of candidates vying to succeed Macron

Political analysts also stress that electoral effects from events like last weekend's violence must be measured over time.

Polls before Saturday's violence and the only one conducted afterward show Le Pen as the clear front-runner, while placing Mélenchon in second position, though he remained in a close contest with more moderate contenders.

“Behind her, nothing is set in stone, nothing is guaranteed,” Dabi said on Sud Radio, stressing that three candidates appear in a position to reach the runoff.

The broad field of candidates features several centrists, including two former prime ministers appointed by Macron. Earlier this month, socialists and their allies chose a center-left European Parliament lawmaker as their presidential candidate.

None has managed to gain traction in opinion polls. The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 18 and a runoff on May 2.

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