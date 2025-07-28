Riot police scuffle with demonstrators on Greek island during visit by Israeli cruise ship

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Scuffles broke out between riot police and demonstrators on the Greek island of Rhodes Monday during a protest against the war in Gaza while an Israeli cruise ship was docked at the island, local media reported.

Television footage showed a small number of protesters chanting “Freedom for Palestine” near the port, with riot police pushing them back and minor scuffles breaking out. The cruise ship passengers disembarked in Rhodes without incident, Greek media said.

Anti-war activists had called for demonstrations on the island during a scheduled stop by the Israeli cruise ship, the Crown Iris, which was reportedly carrying more than 600 tourists. But representatives of local businesses on the island had opposed the protest.

Last week, the Crown Iris left another Greek island, Syros, early without its passengers disembarking after more than 150 protesters demonstrated at that island's port. The demonstrators unfurled Palestinian flags and called for an end to the war in Gaza. There were no reports of any violence in Syros.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar contacted his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, over the Syros incident.

