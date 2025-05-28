Rio’s mayor eases his new rules on live beach music after an outcry

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Rio de Janeiro's mayor on Tuesday loosened new restrictions on live music on the city's beaches after many people warned of a threat to the dynamic cultural scene.

Mayor Eduardo Paes earlier this month introduced the measures and reinforced existing ones, citing the need to protect public safety and the environment and promote peaceful relations between tourists and residents.

The measures, due to come into effect on Sunday, outlawed food and drink sales, chair rentals, loudspeakers and live music in kiosks without official permits.

Critics warned of the threat to livelihoods of many musicians and local vendors.

Rio’s city government rescinded parts of the decree including the strict regulation of live musical performances and the ban on glass bottles in kiosks. Owners of beach huts will be permitted to display names — not only numbers — as long as they follow an established format.

"Music will return to the beaches," said Julio Trindade, who works as a DJ in the kiosks and campaigned against the measure. " Rio's beaches are known worldwide and they deserve a soundtrack."

Other measures including the ban on loudspeakers and the crackdown on unregulated sales of food and drink will remain in place, the city government said in a statement.

“The city remains vigilant over our beaches to ensure that public order is maintained and that public spaces continue to be respected,” Rio’s secretary of public order, Brenno Carnevale, said in a statement.

Paes said the restrictions on live music had been introduced because some kiosks were playing music above permitted volumes and beyond the 10 p.m. cut-off time.

“Anyone who doesn’t respect the rules will face a fine of 1,000 reais (around $180) for the first infraction, a fine of 2,000 reais for the second. And on the third, we’ll cancel the license and change the owner of the kiosk,” the mayor said.

The United Street Vendors’ Movement, which protested Tuesday in the municipal assembly, later said it met with assembly president Carlos Caiado.

“We secured a crucial step forward: the creation of a working group with the participation of street vendor representatives to discuss safety, sanitary regulations and most importantly, the legalization of our category,” the movement said.

